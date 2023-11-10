Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Source Energy Services Trading Down 1.8 %
TSE SHLE opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,657.91. The stock has a market cap of C$93.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.65.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
