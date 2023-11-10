Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Source Energy Services Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE SHLE opened at C$6.91 on Thursday. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.45 and a 12-month high of C$7.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,657.91. The stock has a market cap of C$93.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.65.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

Source Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.