Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.05. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

