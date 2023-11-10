S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Cut by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in S&P Global by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,969,000 after acquiring an additional 21,273 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 10.2% in the second quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $388.66. 141,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $371.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at S&P Global

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 600 shares of company stock worth $232,038. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.