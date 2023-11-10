SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06), reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion.

SpartanNash Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.55.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

