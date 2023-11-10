SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Down 6.2% After Earnings Miss

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.91. 11,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 264,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently 70.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpartanNash

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 233.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $748.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

