SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 28,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.4% in the second quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,134.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 577,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,009,000 after buying an additional 551,966 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% in the second quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.22. The stock had a trading volume of 503,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,286,599. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $161.28 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.28.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.