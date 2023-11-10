SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 1,192,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,972 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,618,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 242,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 202,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 84,313 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $22.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

