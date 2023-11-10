SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Acquired by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 649,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 386,546 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP opened at $24.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

