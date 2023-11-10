SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 718.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 57.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 29,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 39,387 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

