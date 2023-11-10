Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.29 EPS

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $4.29, reports. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.30 million.

Sphere Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.92. Sphere Entertainment has a one year low of $17.73 and a one year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SPHR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other Sphere Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 8,221,188 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $256,501,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

