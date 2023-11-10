SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given New $58.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SWTX has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.17.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $19.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 65.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

