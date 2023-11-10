SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Philip Soran Sells 3,026 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total transaction of $510,970.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,828.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $165.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.66 and a 12 month high of $196.39. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $2,334,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 456.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

