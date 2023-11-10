Stantec (TSE:STN) Stock Price Up 8%

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) rose 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$95.52 and last traded at C$94.16. Approximately 157,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 298,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Stantec from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$89.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank set a C$99.00 target price on Stantec and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$98.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$98.27.

Get Stantec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stantec

Stantec Trading Up 8.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$87.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 4.0491958 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.