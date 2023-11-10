Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.89.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.24. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

