Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Steelcase

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.97.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $854.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.17 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 1.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steelcase news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,917.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,705,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,350,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Steelcase by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,378,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,756,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Steelcase by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,113,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 462,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Steelcase by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,322,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.