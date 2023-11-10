Stephen M. Altland Sells 1,676 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %
CVLY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.95.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.
