Stephen M. Altland Sells 1,676 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen M. Altland sold 1,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $33,285.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,822.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

CVLY opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $196.04 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.58. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $25.95.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 36,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

