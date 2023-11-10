Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Steven Madden updated its FY23 guidance to approx $2.40 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.2 %

SHOO stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,938. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

