Stifel Nicolaus Raises Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$8.25

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BTE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Baytex Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.38%.
Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.
