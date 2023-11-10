Stingray Digitl to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stingray Digitl in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stingray Digitl in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Stingray Digitl Stock Performance

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$78.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$79.50 million.

Stingray Digitl Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

