STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1,773.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,267,061 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 448.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,214,361 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,732 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $97,926,000 after buying an additional 879,856 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,169,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,009,000 after acquiring an additional 825,857 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STM opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

