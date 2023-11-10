Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Illumina Put Options (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 7,561 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 105% compared to the average volume of 3,690 put options.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $14.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,136,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,236. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.16. Illumina has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.28.

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

