StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered FibroGen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FGEN

FibroGen Stock Down 18.0 %

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.53. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.07. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 189.81%. The firm had revenue of $44.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. Analysts expect that FibroGen will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.