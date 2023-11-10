StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 7.6 %

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Universal Security Instruments has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Further Reading

