StockNews.com Downgrades Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BATRK. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Atlanta Braves from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanta Braves presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

BATRK stock opened at $34.24 on Monday. Atlanta Braves has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.62.

In other news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,752.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $33,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,510 shares in the company, valued at $94,752.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $91,103 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 99.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 5.6% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlanta Braves by 91.6% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

