StockNews.com Downgrades Gartner (NYSE:IT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.20.

Get Gartner alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

IT opened at $401.35 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average is $343.21. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. Gartner has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $403.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total value of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,014 shares of company stock valued at $30,620,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.