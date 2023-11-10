StockNews.com Downgrades UGI (NYSE:UGI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UGI. TheStreet cut UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of UGI opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 189.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UGI by 75.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

