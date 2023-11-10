StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSE:CIR opened at $56.00 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
