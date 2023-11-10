StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR opened at $56.00 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 2.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,579,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

