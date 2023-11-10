StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 16.0 %

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a market cap of $14.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by $1.05. On average, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -11.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

