StockNews.com Lowers ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 0.62. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,132,323.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,316.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 16,369 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $359,463.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,019.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.