StockNews.com Lowers CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTO. Jonestrading lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, CEO John P. Albright purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,692,299.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1,673.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.
