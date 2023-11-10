StockNews.com Lowers Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get Herbalife alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Herbalife

Herbalife Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. Herbalife’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Herbalife

In related news, EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Herbalife by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 209,949 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth $452,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Herbalife in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 147,003 shares in the last quarter.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.