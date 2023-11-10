StockNews.com Lowers Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Stride from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

NYSE:LRN opened at $56.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. Stride has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 8.16%. Analysts predict that Stride will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares in the company, valued at $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,737 shares of company stock worth $2,180,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stride by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,160,000 after buying an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stride by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,844,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stride by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 34,233 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Stride by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 800,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 799,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 111,340 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

