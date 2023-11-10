StockNews.com Upgrades Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Galapagos from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup downgraded Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galapagos currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.04.

Galapagos Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

GLPG opened at $36.25 on Monday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 0.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPG. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in Galapagos by 2,065.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,165,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,660,000 after buying an additional 2,065,109 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 301.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,228,000 after buying an additional 587,453 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,244,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,013,000 after buying an additional 513,915 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,524,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

