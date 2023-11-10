StockNews.com Upgrades TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $291.50.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $263.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. TopBuild has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.09.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.88, for a total transaction of $230,378.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,497.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,276 shares of company stock worth $1,874,739. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in TopBuild by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

