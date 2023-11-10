Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

SYK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $270.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.22. The company has a market capitalization of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker has a 1-year low of $213.97 and a 1-year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

