Stuart Tonkin Sells 300,000 Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST) Stock

Northern Star Resources Limited (ASX:NST – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Tonkin sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$11.95 ($7.76), for a total value of A$3,586,200.00 ($2,328,701.30).

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

Northern Star Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 4th. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. Northern Star Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.00%.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

