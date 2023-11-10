Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) traded up 16.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 345,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 380,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

