SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SXC. Benchmark increased their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut SunCoke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $8.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $712.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $153,242.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after buying an additional 155,802 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,680,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,816,000 after buying an additional 147,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,178,176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,622,000 after buying an additional 82,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,006,810 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after buying an additional 295,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,769,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 976,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

(Get Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.