SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.72

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 649640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPWR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in SunPower by 18.3% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in SunPower by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 76,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 19,162 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in SunPower by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in SunPower by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in SunPower by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

