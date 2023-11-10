Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $153.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.1 %

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,100 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,794 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,636,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,700,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,453 shares during the period.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

