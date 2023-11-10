Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Supremex Stock Up 0.5 %

SXP stock traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.35, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.01 million, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$3.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.89.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$76.70 million. Supremex had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 21.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Supremex will post 0.9596413 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lowered Supremex from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers.

