Sylogist Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:SYZ)

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

SYZ traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$7.40. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,668. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.81. The company has a market cap of C$174.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25. Sylogist has a 12-month low of C$4.08 and a 12-month high of C$7.99.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$11.00 price target on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

