Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS.

Synaptics Stock Down 0.2 %

Synaptics stock opened at $88.50 on Friday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $142.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,194.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,319. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after buying an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 251,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after buying an additional 224,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

