Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $88.50, but opened at $97.00. Synaptics shares last traded at $98.89, with a volume of 209,669 shares.

The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNA. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.64.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,159.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,194.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,138 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,319. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.79 and a 200-day moving average of $86.52.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

