Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.18.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $29.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,095,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,216 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $61,172,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

