T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TROW

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,473,533.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,766,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,457,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $562,187,000 after purchasing an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,874,000 after purchasing an additional 134,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 98,548.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,336,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

TROW opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.