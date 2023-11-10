Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $42.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.
NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
