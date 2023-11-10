Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $42.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after acquiring an additional 529,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after acquiring an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,921,000 after acquiring an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 190,499 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $14.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

