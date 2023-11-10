Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.18

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.18 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 64209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,257,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after buying an additional 190,499 shares in the last quarter.
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
