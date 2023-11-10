Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.
A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,577,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $478,063,000 after buying an additional 3,720,270 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TRGP opened at $83.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
