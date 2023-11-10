Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Target were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust raised its stake in Target by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 22,976 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Target by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,090 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 9.8% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

View Our Latest Report on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.